2 dead after fire in Mathews County, fire chief confirms

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway into a deadly fire in Mathews County.

The fire chief for the Mathews Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to News 3 the fire happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a home on John Clayton Highway.

Two people died in the fire, the chief confirmed, however he was not able to provide any other specifics on the fire.

News 3 has reached out to the Mathews County Sheriff's Office for more details. We are still waiting to hear back.

Virginia State Police told News 3 their arson investigators were also called to the scene.