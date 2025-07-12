Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

2 dead after fire in Mathews County, fire chief confirms

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway into a deadly fire in Mathews County.

The fire chief for the Mathews Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to News 3 the fire happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a home on John Clayton Highway.

Two people died in the fire, the chief confirmed, however he was not able to provide any other specifics on the fire.

News 3 has reached out to the Mathews County Sheriff's Office for more details. We are still waiting to hear back.

Virginia State Police told News 3 their arson investigators were also called to the scene.

More local news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway