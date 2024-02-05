3 suspects arrested for stealing more than $1K in Yorktown G.I. Joe merchandise: Police

YORKTOWN, Va. — Three people have been arrested and charged for grand larceny and trespassing, after stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from G.I. Joe’s in Yorktown.

The York County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened on Jan. 24 in the 2300 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. They say three people stole items from the store during the overnight hours.

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown Yorktown no longer a stop for Princess Cruises in 2024 Madeline Miller

Crystal Lynn Smith, 40, of Chesapeake; Kendall Wayne White, 40, of Suffolk; and Kyle David McFadden, 40, of Suffolk, have all been arrested in connection to the theft.

Stay with News 3 for updates.