3 suspects arrested for stealing more than $1K in Yorktown G.I. Joe merchandise: Police

Posted at 4:48 PM, Feb 05, 2024
YORKTOWN, Va. — Three people have been arrested and charged for grand larceny and trespassing, after stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from G.I. Joe’s in Yorktown.

The York County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened on Jan. 24 in the 2300 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. They say three people stole items from the store during the overnight hours.

Crystal Lynn Smith, 40, of Chesapeake; Kendall Wayne White, 40, of Suffolk; and Kyle David McFadden, 40, of Suffolk, have all been arrested in connection to the theft.

