30+ Commissioners of Revenue in Virginia organize statewide donation effort to fight food insecurity

Over 30 Commissioners of the Revenue in Virginia are coming together to fight food insecurity across the state.

Participating commissioner offices and foodbanks will be accepting any and all food donations, as well as funds, throughout the month of August as part of the Commissioners & Cans effort. Organizers say it's the only statewide, elected official–led food drive in the country.

Since launching in 2018, Commissioners & Cans has provided more than 65,000 meals. The effort creates opportunities for residents to help others in their communities: The food items and funds stay in the community where the donation is given, organizers say.

Commissioners & Cans was founded by Newport News Commissioner Tiffany Boyle in 2018. The organization partners with the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and the Virginia Federation of Foodbanks.

Those interested in donating can bring non-perishable food or grocery gift cards to any participating Commissioner of the Revenue office, organizers say. For details and drop-off locations, contact Marcus A. Calabrese at marcus@imagecapitalgroup.com or 757.663.8720.