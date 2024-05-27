Watch Now
News

Actions

As hurricane season begins, officials encourage people to consider flood insurance

Flooding seen on Norfolk streets on July 24, 2023.
Downtown Norfolk flooding May 26 2024
Flooding at Olney, Boush in Norfolk
flooding
Posted at 5:49 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 05:49:58-04

NORFOLK, Va. — In the Colonial Place neighborhood, Deborah Miller and Gary Chiaverotti's house used to flood.

"Any time it would flood, it would be tens of thousands of dollars," Chiaverotti.

That led them to work with FEMA and the city to raise their house about six feet above the ground.

"I love my house. I love living here," said Miller.

Their story of resiliency is a reminder of how vulnerable Hampton Roads is to flooding.

Downtown Norfolk flooding May 26 2024

Weather

Norfolk streets flood, Deep Creek sees nearly 3 inches of rain in Sunday storms

Web Staff
3:16 PM, May 26, 2024

"Flood season in Hampton Roads is year-round. It's not just tied to hurricanes," said Ben McFarlane, Chief Resilience Officer at the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.

News 3 talked with him about a big topic this time of year: flood insurance.

"I think there are a lot of misconceptions about the cost of flood insurance for some people. It can be quite expensive, but for most people out there it's actually very reasonable," said McFarlane.

WATCH: More insurance companies predicted to drop Va. & N.C. customers, experts say

More insurance companies predicted to drop Va. & N.C. customers, experts say

While some private options may be available in some cases, the vast majority of people in Hampton Roads can get flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is backed by the federal government and FEMA.

McFarlane says for some, it may just be a couple hundred dollars a year.

"I would encourage people to look into it," he said.

A policy may be tied to people's mortgages, but that's not always the case.

"It can be a very smart, a wise decision for a lot of people. It's the best way to protect yourself from the risk of flooding," said McFarlane.

Tropical Weather Florida

National News

NOAA expects 'extraordinary' 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Justin Boggs
11:10 AM, May 23, 2024

If local governments participate in FEMA's Community Rating System, they can help people who live in the cities get discounts on flood insurance policies. Norfolk is currently scored five out of ten, meaning people are eligible for a 25-percent discount.

"Flooding is becoming a way of life unfortunately in many community and our building codes, our land use ordinances, and our insurance coverages are in a desperate game of catch-up right now," said Rob Moore from the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Moore thinks it's important for people to consider getting flood insurance and notes once people are in the National Flood Insurance Program, they generally can't be dropped.

"Contrast that with a private insurer, where they might choose to drop your coverage after one major claim. FEMA doesn't have that ability," said Moore.

The commission has a website to help spread awareness about flood insurance. For more information, click here.

More local news
A 21-year-old man said he was carjacked by a teen and her two friends after he met her on a popular online dating site in Virginia Beach.

Investigations

Man carjacked by teen he met online and her two friends in Virginia Beach

Margaret Kavanagh
6:09 AM, May 27, 2024
Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival resumes night after teen girl killed in shooting

Virginia Beach

Mt. Trashmore carnival resumes day after teen girl killed

Web Staff
8:55 PM, May 26, 2024
Right Whale

Environment

Right Whale Slow Zone in effect for boaters off Virginia Beach until June 6

Web Staff
6:20 PM, May 26, 2024
Husband & wife dead in murder-suicide at Riverside hospital in Newport News

Newport News

Wife shoots husband, then self in murder-suicide at Riverside hospital: NNPD

Web Staff
10:08 AM, May 26, 2024
Fire at Portsmouth City Jail Sunday May 26 2024

Portsmouth

Fire reported at Portsmouth City Jail Sunday

Web Staff
8:08 AM, May 26, 2024
Norfolk woman saves stranger by performing CPR

Norfolk

Norfolk man meets the stranger who saved him from a heart attack

Danielle Saitta
11:46 PM, May 25, 2024
Crowds come to Virginia Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach busy for start of Memorial Day weekend

Danielle Saitta
11:43 PM, May 25, 2024
Rudolph Turner rally

Chesapeake

Family of Chesapeake man serving 80 years for robbery holds rally

Erika Craven
11:42 PM, May 25, 2024
Worrell 1000

Sports

Sailboats sail into Virginia Beach as Worrell 1000 wraps up

Erika Craven
11:35 PM, May 25, 2024

Virginia Beach

Girl, 15, killed in shooting near Mt. Trashmore carnival

Jay Greene
10:39 PM, May 25, 2024
Chesapeake Police vehicle

Chesapeake

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hanbury Road in Chesapeake

Jay Greene
8:22 PM, May 25, 2024
Jimmy Buffett

Norfolk

Jimmy Buffett tribute band to perform at Virginia Zoo on May 31

Foster Meyerson
2:12 PM, May 25, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway