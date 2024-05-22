AT&T users are reporting outages, including in Hampton Roads

If you have AT&T and you're not getting service this morning (Wednesday, May 22), you're not the only one.
Down Detector reported a spike in user-reported outages around 4 a.m. and it's soared since then.
These reports are coming in from across the country, including here in Hampton Roads.
A lot of people on social media say they're waking up in SOS mode and can't make or receive calls.
We're working on getting you additional information about what's happening.
