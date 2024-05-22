AT&T users are reporting outages, including in Hampton Roads

If you have AT&T and you're not getting service this morning (Wednesday, May 22), you're not the only one.

Down Detector reported a spike in user-reported outages around 4 a.m. and it's soared since then.

Down Detector

These reports are coming in from across the country, including here in Hampton Roads.

A lot of people on social media say they're waking up in SOS mode and can't make or receive calls.

We're working on getting you additional information about what's happening.

Stay with News 3 for updates.