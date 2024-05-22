Watch Now
AT&T users are reporting outages, including in Hampton Roads

Posted at 7:20 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 08:00:58-04

If you have AT&T and you're not getting service this morning (Wednesday, May 22), you're not the only one.

Down Detector reported a spike in user-reported outages around 4 a.m. and it's soared since then.

These reports are coming in from across the country, including here in Hampton Roads.

A lot of people on social media say they're waking up in SOS mode and can't make or receive calls.

We're working on getting you additional information about what's happening.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

