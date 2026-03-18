BayPort Foundation's ACT grant leads to better teacher retention in Newport News schools

NEWPORT NEWS — BayPort Foundation's Accelerating Change Together (ACT) Grant has led to improvements in teacher retention in Newport News Public Schools, the foundation said Tuesday.

The ACT Grant is a partnership between BayPort, Ferguson, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Virginia Natural Gas that has given $500,000 to the Newport News Education Foundation to strengthen its New Teacher Institute (NTI).

"We are truly grateful to BayPort, Ferguson, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Virginia Natural Gas for their investment in our new teacher institute,” said Dr. Michele Mitchell, Superintendent of Newport News Public Schools. "The ACT Grant funds provide essential training, support, and resources for new educators, enhancing their effectiveness in the classroom and boosting retention."

The NTI is a two-year program that offers mentorship opportunities to new teachers, with a goal of reducing turnover by 20%.

After its first year, the turnover rate in the district was reduced from 36% in 2023-24 to 16% in 2024-25.

The ACT Grant was first launched in 2022 and awarded the Virginia Beach Education Foundation that year.