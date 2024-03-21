Chesapeake leaders meet with parents, teachers to talk about school safety

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In mid January, 15-year-old Indian River High School student, Tishaun Oliver, was killed in a triple shooting. In February, another student at the school was taken into custody after bringing a loaded gun into the school.

So on Wednesday night, the Chesapeake School Safety Task Force, comprised of members of Chesapeake law enforcement, first responders, city staff and school staff, hosted its first of two public sessions. The task force was spearheaded by Mayor Rick West in March of 2018 after the Parkland shooting.

“As far as safety goes, it’s important for our parents in our community to know that it’s our number one priority, and we’re working on it continuously," said Chesapeake Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jared Cotton. "Everything that happens in our schools we use that as teachable moments or teachable opportunities."

Here are some of those changes:



Every school now has a police radio so schools can directly contact law enforcement

Every middle and high school has a school resource officer. Sheriffs deputies are in each elementary school.

The city is upgrading things like vestibules and increasing the volume of PA speakers

Doing regular drills like fire drills and shelter in place. Nineteen are required per year.

Metal detectors in some schools on a trial basis

Requiring each student to swipe an ID in elementary school before getting on the bus. This will come to middle and high schools soon.

Teaching "stop the bleed" classes and making sure NARCAN is available in each school.

Installing AI technology to scan ID's at the door.

However, even with all these changes, parents and some teachers still had concerns about security.

“I have worn my badge tucked underneath my sweater," one parent in attendance said. "Never once have I been questioned have you check in at the desk. That is not a secure school to me."

The task force ensured parents that they will be listening to and taking note of parent and teacher suggestions, saying they are determined to keep every child safe when they come to school.

“Keep reporting, keep reporting, these people who are up here who are full time administrators, they care deeply about that stuff,” said Matt Hamel, attorney for the Commonwealth and member of the task force.

Chesapeake leaders aren't the only ones addressing the safety issue on Wednesday. In Virginia Beach, Council member Michael Berlucchi held a similar public safety forum, where leaders were able to provide updates on safety measures in the city.

The next task force meeting in Chesapeake will be on Wednesday, May 22.