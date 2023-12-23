Chowan Co. Sheriff warns of 'potentially dangerous' suspected fentanyl circulating in community

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office and Edenton Police Department are warning the public of a "potentially dangerous" batch of suspected fentanyl that may be circulating through the community.

According to the release, the sheriff's office says law enforcement has responded to multiple calls for service involving apparent overdoses, including four deaths in the past 10 days.

Law enforcement says they believe the cause of those deaths to be related to fentanyl use or exposure.

The Chowan County Sheriff's Office and Edenton police say they will continue to partner with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to actively investigate the occurrences and protect the community.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at (252) 482-8484, the police at (252) 482-5144 or the NCSBI at (252) 347-0572.

If you or someone you know needs assistance dealing with substance abuse issues call the agencies listed above for referral help or call 211. NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that provides free and confidential information on health and human services and resources within North Carolina.

