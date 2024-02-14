Man sentenced to 10 years for 2022 stabbing death of woman found off I-264

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Brandon Jones was sentenced to 10 years in prison and two-year supervised probation in connection to the stabbing death of Toni Goddard on June 8, 2022 after a jury found Jones guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

During his trial, the Commonwealth showed evidence that Jones picked up Goddard in the Prentis Park section of the city and brought her to his home.

While at his house, an altercation ensued between the two and Goddard threw a porcelain statue at Jones, then grabbed a pair of scissors, according to the Commonwealth.

Jones then took the scissors from Goddard and stabbed her multiple times, killing her. Jones then removed Goddard's body from his home and disposed of it in the area of Campostella Road and I-264.

Just after 5 a.m. on June 8, 2022, State Police were notified of a death near Campostella Road and I-264.

Then, the Portsmouth Police Department responded to a reported suspicious incident near the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue around 6 a.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered Jones, who told police that he had killed someone.

Police then determined that Goddard was previously at the Wilcox location, but did not say at first how her body got to Campostella Road and I-264.