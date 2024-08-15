Quadruple shooting at VSU marks 8th college campus shooting in Virginia in 4 years

PETERSBURG, Va. — A quadruple shooting that occurred Wednesday on Virginia State University’s campus and left four people injured marks the eighth shooting seen on college campuses across the state in the past four years, data from Everytown for Gun Safety shows.

Data shows Wednesday’s shooting at VSU also marks the first shooting on a college campus in Virginia this year.

Last year, data reveals Virginia saw just one shooting on a college campus, in which a 19-year-old opened fire during a high school graduation ceremony at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The shooting took the lives of two people and injured five others.

In 2022, data reveals the state saw five total shootings on college campuses, one of which happened at Norfolk State University and left a student injured by a stray bullet.

In November 2022, three people were killed and two injured at the University of Virginia when a former football player opened fire on a bus.

Data shows more people were killed in that shooting than any other college campus shooting across the state in the past four years.

Since 2021, at least seven people have died and 13 have been injured during a shooting on college campuses across Virginia.