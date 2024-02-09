Department of Defense grilled on military housing conditions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lawmakers are holding the Department of Defense accountable for the state of the country’s military barracks.

In September 2023, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said its personnel inspected ten installations and observed poor living conditions —including sewage overflow and inoperable fire systems—in military barracks.

News Gov. report claims some military barracks have sewage overflow, mold Angela Bohon

On Wednesday, the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness held a hearing where witnesses updated the state of aging infrastructure across military installations.

“Out of all the infrastructure we provide, our servicemembers’ housing has the greatest impact on their quality of life,” said Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installations, Energy and Environment.

Chairman of the subcommittee Congressman Mike Waltz (R- FL) questioned what’s been done since the findings of the report were released.

News Sen. Tim Kaine, other lawmakers detail more issues in military housing to DoD Brendan Ponton

“Nobody has been held accountable, correct?” asked Waltz. "No one’s actually been relieved or fired?”

“Not that I’m aware of,” Owens replied.

“I would submit to you that may be a critical part of the problem," Waltz responded. "That sends a signal that this is unacceptable.”

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R – VA 02) who sits on the Quality of Life Task Force was at Wednesday’s hearing and continued to push for improvements.

Military Kaine, Scott get progress report on military housing conditions Brendan Ponton

“I represent Virginia Beach, so I have Naval Air Station Oceana, the East Coast Master Jet Base, and it is pathetic,” stated Congresswoman Kiggans whose office sent News 3 the following statement:

“Yesterday’s House Armed Services Committee Readiness Subcommittee hearing encouraged me that both Congress and the Department of Defense are prioritizing desperately needed upgrades and repairs to servicemember housing. This is a critical piece of improving quality of life/quality of service for our military members and their families, as well as increasing our recruitment and retention rates. Over the past year, I have passionately advocated for improved base housing for our servicemembers in meetings with Secretary of the Navy Del Toro, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment) Berger, and other members of military leadership. As Congress continues to look for ways to improve quality of life and demand accountability for the Department of Defense’s shortcomings, I will remain a loud voice for our men and women in uniform and their families.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Norfolk Naval Station, Kelly Wirfel, said unaccompanied housing has a QR code posted in each room that sailors can scan to fill out a trouble ticket. She added that electronic trouble tickets are sent to the building manager and they have 24 hours to respond.

For the full report from the Government Accountability Office, click here.