Did you hear that? Reports of loud boom across Hampton Roads, northeastern N.C.

NORFOLK, Va. — Several people across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina reported hearing a loud boom Sunday evening.

Viewers told News 3 the noise was heard in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Moyock, N.C. Some described it as sounding like an explosion or a car hitting a building.

Reporters at WTKR’s newsroom in Norfolk’s NEON District said they did not feel or hear anything unusual.

The U.S. Geological Survey did not report any seismic activity in the area at the time of the reports. Authorities have not confirmed the source of the noise.

A spokesperson for NAS Oceana sent the following statement to News 3 Sunday night.

Naval Air Station Oceana is aware of community reports regarding a loud noise in the Hampton Roads area.

While we can’t confirm the source of the noise, we can confirm that all training conducted must follow Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations which prohibit military aircraft from exceeding the speed of sound over land.

Certain atmospheric conditions, such as heavy cloud cover or temperature inversions can carry sounds from offshore activity farther than normal, sometimes allowing them to be heard or felt onshore.

This is a developing story. News 3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.