Dominion Energy's monthly price hike approved by state commission for 2026

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved an price hike to monthly Dominion Energy bills starting next year — although, it is less than what the energy company had initially requested.

Monthly rates will increase in 2026 by an estimated amount of $11.24, according to the SCC. In 2027, the monthly rates will go up by around $2.36. Dominion Energy's requested price hike was initially proposed to be approximately $14.73.

These price hikes will result in Dominion Energy receiving a base rate revenue increase of around $565.7 million for 2026 and an increase of $209.9 million for 2027 — something the SCC called "just and reasonable."

In an effort to protect other customers from rising costs, high-energy users, like data centers, will be subject to a new rate class: GS-5. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, those in the GS-5 rate class must pay a minimum percentage of the power they contract — regardless of how much is leftover — so Dominion Energy can recoup costs.