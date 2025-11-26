Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Dominion Energy's monthly price hike approved by state commission for 2026

Dominion Energy's monthly price hike approved by state commission for 2026
Dominion Energy
Posted
and last updated

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved an price hike to monthly Dominion Energy bills starting next year — although, it is less than what the energy company had initially requested.

Monthly rates will increase in 2026 by an estimated amount of $11.24, according to the SCC. In 2027, the monthly rates will go up by around $2.36. Dominion Energy's requested price hike was initially proposed to be approximately $14.73.

Watch previous coverage: Dominion Energy proposes price hikes, citing inflation

Dominion Energy proposes price hikes, citing inflation

These price hikes will result in Dominion Energy receiving a base rate revenue increase of around $565.7 million for 2026 and an increase of $209.9 million for 2027 — something the SCC called "just and reasonable."

In an effort to protect other customers from rising costs, high-energy users, like data centers, will be subject to a new rate class: GS-5. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, those in the GS-5 rate class must pay a minimum percentage of the power they contract — regardless of how much is leftover — so Dominion Energy can recoup costs.

More local news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast