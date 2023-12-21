Eliminating Virginia's car tax would be 'complicated'

NORFOLK, Va. — Eliminating Virginia's car tax could be "complicated" as Gov. Glenn Youngkin acknowledged when he brought it up to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Youngkin called for the state to get rid of the tax during his budget presentation to lawmakers, but he did not formally put it in his actual proposal.

"The car tax belongs in the trashcan, not in your mailbox," said Youngkin.

The personal property tax can generate millions for local governments each year and is based on the assessed value of a vehicle.

The overall tax includes taxes on other things, like boats, but for example in Virginia Beach, the city's budget is projecting it bring in more than $200 million in revenue.

To make up for its removal, Youngkin has proposed letting local governments raise sales taxes.

During Wednesday's hearing, Sec. of Finance Stephen Cummings was asked whether its removal would require a constitutional amendment.

"There's going to have to be a process. As [the governor said] it's going to need everybody's help. It's complicated," Cummings answered.

Eliminating has come up before, including in the 1990s when Gov. Jim Gilmore ran on getting rid of it, but decades later it remains in place.

Right now, it remains unclear if lawmakers will even take it up in the upcoming General Assembly session.

News 3 spoke with drivers with mixed opinions.

"I think getting rid of the car tax is a great idea as long as we can maintain the revenue to do what we have to do to keep the roads and everything good," said Kevin Peck.

"I think no matter which tax they eliminate, they're just going to slide the revenue into another tax," said Mike Kraynik. "I don't think they're going to give any money back to anybody."