'Jeopardy!' champ faces charges for secret bedroom, bathroom cameras: Docs

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A "Jeopardy!" champion was arrested and charged in connection with secret cameras found in a Currituck County home, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News 3.

Philip Joseph Desena, 43, was charged with two counts of felony secret peeping, according to the arrest warrant. A mugshot for Desena from the Wake County Sheriff's Office matches a picture provided for the "Jeopardy!" contestant on the show's official website.

The arrest warrant alleges that Desena installed cameras in both the bedroom and bathroom of the Currituck home, capturing videos and photos of people without consent.

A probable cause hearing for Desena's case is scheduled for Dec. 10.