Governor Youngkin attends NASA Langley event honoring Black History Month

HAMPTON, Va. - On the heels of an exciting night for space exploration, NASA Langley held an event Friday to honor Black History Month, with Governor Glenn Youngkin in attendance.

“We want to honor the huge impact that African Americans have had on space exploration and there are men and women who have been fundamentally both in front of the camera and behind the scenes to make sure we can go where no one has gone before,” said the Governor.

Heritage High STEM Academy students were at the program, as well as Hidden Figures author Margo Shetterly.

“We shine a light on the past; it gives us the courage to follow in the footsteps of these women," said Shetterly.

Scripps News NASA and Intuitive Machines make first commercial probe moon landing Justin Boggs

Shetterly also commented on the incredible news that came out Thursday evening, with the Odysseus craft landing on the moon.

The craft required an alternate landing that NASA Langley designed, according to director Clayton Turner.

The program wrapped up with both the Governor and the students trying their hand at a drone obstacle course, to highlight the work NASA Langley is doing in the field of drones.