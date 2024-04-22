Is your gun stored properly? Chesapeake Police report dozens of guns stolen this year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — So far this year, Chesapeake Police told News 3 that they've seen 54 gun thefts.

Last year they saw more than 200.

It's a public safety concern that crosses city lines according to police and gun safety advocates.

Joel Jones is the director of Strong Arms Gun Club and Training Academy in Virginia Beach, an organization that teaches gun safety self-defense, and proper firearm storage.

Jones thinks some firearms owners don't understand the dangers of a gun.

"I see this consistently, especially with a lot of hunters or the guys who have not taken formal classes to understand the safety responsibility of gun ownership," said Jones.

Jones also works with the Hampton Roads Black Caucus to promote gun buyback events,

"We put together opportunities for folks who have firearms that they no longer want in their home," said Jones. "They can bring them in and we will take it and they usually receive a gift certificate or money allowance,"

Recent court documents showed one stolen gun from Portsmouth. It was obtained during a search warrant in January.

Another one was discovered stolen out of Hampton by police during an arrest a month later.

Last year, 238 firearms were stolen according to Chesapeake Police.

Jones says it's a problem in his community, too.

"It's a combination of being very serious and it's also a combination of irresponsibility because some gun owners leave their firearms in their vehicles," said Jones.

Jones believes the best solution is safe storage.

"You should always lock up your firearms, especially if you have children and or teenagers at home," said Jones.

If you can't afford a locker or lockable container, the training academy recommends purchasing a three-dollar lock to secure a gun. Jones says some organizations will even give them out for free.

To sign up for a gun safety class or to find a gun buyback event, click the link here.