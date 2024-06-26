Local pastor plans rally and march in Portsmouth to reduce gun violence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The public is invited to help change the gun violence epidemic.

Dr. Melvin Marriner, Senior Pastor at Grove Baptist Church, is organizing a walk and rally called "Better is Now: A March Against Violence in Hampton Roads."

He says the march aims to raise awareness on social issues connected to violence as well as share solutions and resources to ultimately decrease the number of homicides and suicides in the Hampton Roads community.

“It’s about getting the grassroots individuals to speak to their sons and daughters, to get the parents in our community to say ‘enough is enough.’ We cannot traumatizing families,” Marriner said.

“We have a level of pride in our community that we must again relive, regain, and then hold each other accountable; hold each other accountable for our greatness, for our future success,” Marriner added.

Anyone interested in participating should gather at the Portsmouth Courthouse starting at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29. The one-mile march will begin about 9:00 with a route at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. Marriner says several local guests will speak at the event and that all ages are welcome.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Click here for more information.