Hampton Roads is getting a dating show to spotlight Virginia singles and local talent

VIRGINIA BEACH — A new Hampton Roads dating show is bringing Virginia singles together while showing off the 757.

"VA Matchmaker" is hosted by Korey Gandy and Jazlyn Holloway, both veterans of reality television. The two say the show is all about making local connections.

"By bringing it here to Virginia Beach, like the intention is to make connection," Gandy said.

While contestants search for love, the show is also putting the 757 in the spotlight.

"Growing up here like there's a lot of hidden gyms and stuff that I think people don't see so at the same time of trying to create these connections we also wanted to highlight some of the great things that we have here in the area," Gandy said.

The hosts say the show will not be a one-time event. New contestants will rotate in every month, and applications are still open.

"We have a good selection we're still taking applications. It's gonna be like a monthly thing so the people that you see now aren't necessarily there's still a chance for people to apply to be a part of the show," Holloway said.

Each month, a new group of singles will get their chance to find a match.

"Every month we'll have a new top 9," Gandy said.

The hosts say what makes this dating show different is its focus on Virginia.

"I love that like Korey said that we're highlighting people from Virginia. It's intentional. It's not like your traditional dating shows," Holloway said.

Of course, it would not be reality TV without a little drama mixed in with the romance.

"We really want people to find love and the producers. Everything behind the scenes are working overtime to make sure that we're finding quality people and it's not just like the drama of course it's gonna be a little bit of drama. It's not reality TV without a little bit of drama," Holloway said.

For anyone tired of hearing the dating scene in Hampton Roads is "trash," the hosts say they are trying to change that narrative.

"I also think that a lot of people in the area they think like it's nothing going on. It's nothing to do that. The dating pool is trash so we're here to change that up and really bringing the people with personality and genuine vibes and that really wanna find love," Holloway said.

The show is expected to begin airing in June exclusively on Patreon, with hopes to eventually expand the series into other cities.

"You should be able to start seeing it in June. I know the patron is live and the website is live so we have behind-the-scenes stuff that's on there now," Holloway said.

Beyond love connections, the creators hope the show shines a light on local talent both in front of and behind the camera.

"I think it's gonna bring more opportunity to the area the state and just show like we have so much talent here we're gonna be featuring artists and people working behind the scenes media the cubic crew like everybody boots boots on the ground," Holloway said.

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