Holiday shipping guidelines for USPS, UPS and FedEx

2020 Holiday shipping deadlines
2020 Holiday shipping deadlines
If you want to ship something by Christmas day in the United States, there are a few deadlines to adhere to based on the shipping service you use.

For holiday planners, if you're using the U.S. postal service for shipping, here's what you need to know.

USPS recommends that packages should be sent no later than December 21. That's for priority mail express service, which is faster and usually costs more.

Less expensive options, like first-class mail and ground service, must go out by December 18.

To learn more about USPS shipping guidelines, click here.

If you are shipping with UPS, you have a few options.

Shipping through UPS Ground service will depend upon your location and where you are shipping to. UPS provides a calculator to determine the best time to send a package based on these details.

For UPS 3 Day Select, the deadline is December 19.

Your package should be sent on December 20 for UPS 2nd Day Air. If you are down to the wire, UPS has the next-day option with a December 23 deadline.

For more information about UPS guidelines, click here.

If FedEx is your go-to shipping company, they also have a few deadlines.

The deadline for FedEx Ground Economy is December 13. Deadlines for FedEx Home Delivery and Ground depend upon how many days in advance you choose to ship your package.

Those choosing the FedEx Express Saver option must send their packages on December 19. The deadline for FedEx's two-day shipping options is December 20. FedEx also offers overnight and same-day options.

For more information about FedEx shipping guidelines, click here.

