How much has your Dominion bill gone up? We asked, you answered

Rising energy prices are affecting residents nationwide and here in Hampton Roads, so we wanted to hear from our viewers about how Dominion Energy's recent monthly increase has impacted their finances.

Dominion Energy's $11.24 monthly rate increase took effect in 2026. The utility company cited inflationary pressure, such as the cost of labor and equipment, as the reason for this increase.

This increase was approved by the State Corporation Commission (SCC) in Nov. 2025. It should be noted, Dominion Energy's requested price hike was initially proposed to be approximately $14.73.

We took to social media to better understand our viewers' gripes with their monthly energy bills. As of Monday at 5 p.m., our social media post garnered over 1,400 comments.

The following comments were sourced from News 3's Facebook page:

Some News 3 viewers claimed their bill was double, even triple, than what they expected.

In other instances, comments mentioned using less or the same amount of energy as last year. Despite this, viewers still said their bill was more expensive this year.

Many other comments refuted the fact that Dominion Energy's monthly price hike was just $11.24.

News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella sat down with Dominion Energy's Vice President of Customer Experience Utibe Bassey to discuss our viewers concerns. She says anyone can directly reach out to the utility company to be directed towards assistance programs aimed at easing the burden of their energy bills.

“My hope is that customers see that they do have several options. That they’re not stuck," Bassey said.

Dominion Energy offers several bill-assistance programs. One is budget billing, which averages your monthly bills to help you avoid seasonal price spikes. In addition, Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program provides up to $600 per year in heating bill assistance and up to $300 per year for cooling bills for qualifying customers.

“And it’s not income-based so anyone may qualify," Bassey said. ”Many customers have taken advantage of it and we’ve heard from these customers that these solutions are helpful."

Call 866-366-4357 to contact Dominion Energy's customer service. Their hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.