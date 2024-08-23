How parents and daycares are dealing with childcare shortages

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Background check issues and unsupervised kids are just some of the violations that led to Childtime Daycare, a Chesapeake daycare’s closing.

Now News 3 is following up with parents on how they’re handling the change with just days of notice.

Watch: 'Childcare crisis' discussions continue in Virginia Beach

'Childcare crisis' discussions continue in Virginia Beach

"It’s overwhelming and I know I’m not the only one that feels like that," Julie Pazzaglia, a Chesapeake parent said.

Pazzaglia says she called more than 10 daycares to find childcare for her 2-year-old daughter, after she says Childtime Daycare suddenly announced they were shutting down.

"Most of the facilities couldn’t take my daughter until 2025 in June. It’s frustrating. They are all at capacity in the classroom. Sometimes I’m like 'do I be a good parent or have a career,'" Pazzaglia said.

Watch: What's keeping people from the workforce? Some say the cost of childcare

What's keeping some from the workforce? Some say the cost of childcare

She says after calling more than 10 places, she finally found a daycare.

"I called one yesterday and they had one spot available," Pazzaglia said.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Tabitha Darrell, who owns Little Achievers Child Care in Virginia Beach to see what's contributing to the childcare shortage.

"Covid played a role. We’re all kind of slowly building back up," Darrell said.

She says Little Achievers Child Care is accepting new kids for enrollment.

Watch: Parents struggle to find child care in Hampton Roads

Parents continue to find quality, affordable and available child care in Hampton Roads

"Originally, we were having to turn away families. We been in business for 6 years. So we had to expand because there was a need and we don’t wanna turn parents away," Darrell said.

In some cases, families are seeking one-on-one child care. Tidewater Tots Childcare, a local nanny agency, told News 3 they are struggling to keep up with demand.

"We have to do a waitlist because so many families are requesting. But we don’t have the same amount of sitters or nannies," Maria Amar, the owner of Tidewater Tots Childcare said.

So what are state leaders doing about it?

Well, last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed ten bills supporting his “building blocks for Virginia families” initiative.

It’s designed to help expand childcare options and in some cases expedite the hiring process for daycare staff.