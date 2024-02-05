'I probably wouldn't be here:" Virginia Beach man says blood donations saved his life

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When you give blood, you're giving the gift of life.

If someone is in a bad wreck, the American Red Cross says up to 100 units of blood might be used to save their life.

Over the last two decades, donations have decreased.

Recently, some donated blood was used to save the life of Augusto Suarez who was in a bad motorcycle accident in October.

"I ran into a guardrail going about 75 miles per hour after losing control of my bike," explained Suarez. "The brakes gave out or something like that."

After waking up in a hospital, Suarez learned that he suffered several injuries.

"I broke my right leg, both arms," said Suarez. "I had a broken pelvis, fractured five ribs, and a skull fracture."

Doctors gave him six units of blood to treat his injuries, without it, Suarez doesn't think he would be alive today.

"Luckily, they had what I needed because it sounded like a lot," said Suarez. "If it wasn't for that I probably wouldn't be here."

Kristopher Dumschat with the American Red Cross says a person will typically donate one to two units of blood, and that the American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation's blood supply.

Unfortunately, there has been an emergency blood shortage over the last 20 years. The reasoning includes severe weather, low donor turnout and eligibility changes.

Despite there being a limited supply, it's still needed daily.

"The need for blood is constant," explained Dumschat. "Aside from vehicle and motorcycle accidents, it's also needed for elected surgeries or procedures."

Augusto says he's donated in the past and plans to do it a lot more once he heals.

