In a new survey, Virginia Beach is asking citizens for their input on the Nimmo Parkway extension

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach asks citizens to provide their input on the Nimmo Parkway extension in a new survey issued by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on behalf of the city.

In adherence to National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documentation, VDOT hopes to gather citizens' feedback for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

VDOT's environmental review will determine whether the improvements impact human and natural environments, according to the city of Virginia Beach.

The Nimmo Parkway extension, also known as the Nimmo Parkway Phase VII-B project, will provide reliable access and connectivity to the Sandbridge Community, Virginia Beach said.

The community's only entrance and exit into Virginia Beach is Sandbridge Rd., which is regularly obstructed by flooding, accidents, and other problems.

The city of Virginia Beach hopes to eliminate these problems through the Nimmo Parkway extension, but they have alternatives if this route is not fruitful.

Here are the alternatives Virginia Beach included in the survey:



No Build Alternative: this alternative would maintain roadways in the current configuration and include existing planned improvements.



Nimmo Parkway Build Alternative: a 1.8-mile-long extension of Nimmo Parkway from Albuquerque Drive to Sandbridge Road, crossing over Ashville Bridge Creek via bridge.



Improvements to the existing Sandbridge Road Alternative.

The survey will run until September 11. If this project impacts you, click here to take the survey.