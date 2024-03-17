1 person injured, multiple animals saved in Chesapeake house fire: CFD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that injured one person and displaced a family early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., firefighters received the call for a fire in the 1500 block of Chestnut Avenue in the Indian River section of the city.

Neighbors noticed the fire and called 911, according to firefighters.

Engine Company 3 arrived six minutes later to find a single-story house with active fire showing from the front of the residence.

Chesapeake crews, along with auto-aid crews from Virginia Beach, quickly stretched multiple hoselines and extinguished the fire, the Chesapeake Fire Department told News 3.

All of the human occupants were able to escape the home safely before firefighters arrived, but one occupant was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, according to the fire department.

Firefighters also discovered and rescued multiple animals from the residence during the fire and used pet oxygen masks to help save some of the animals suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the house sustained significant damage and is not inhabitable. The department said Red Cross assistance has not been requested at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

