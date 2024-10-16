Watch Now
10 units damaged in Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is recovering and 10 units are damaged after a fire destroyed the roof of an apartment building in Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to an apartment fire at Thrive Place in the Deep Creek area just after 1 p.m.

The fire destroyed part of the roof of the building, damaging 10 units.

One person on scene had minor burn injuries, but didn't need to be taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

They're now working to find the cause of the fire.

