2 barn fires within same hour in Chesapeake; dozens of animals killed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two barn fires in Chesapeake kept crews busy on Friday night, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Both fires occurred on Ballahack Road. The first was reported around 8:09 p.m. in the 800 block and was brought under control within 30 minutes. Firefighters say the barn was unoccupied at the time.

The second fire was reported around 8:56 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ballahack. Arriving crews observed heavy smoke and flames visible from the street. This barn, owned by Hidden Acres Ranch, housed 40 goats, most of which, sadly, did not survive.

The Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the causes of both fires, but officials have found no evidence linking the two incidents.