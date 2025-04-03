8-year-old boy hurt in Chesapeake crash; driver charged with DUI

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being hit by a man allegedly driving under the influence in Chesapeake Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.

The boy was not seriously injured, police said, and the driver, 60-year-old Randolph Bias, of Chesapeake, has been arrested and charged.

Bias was charged with a felony count of third conviction within 10 years, and two misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and a second offense of refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Bainbridge Boulevard and Holly Avenue.