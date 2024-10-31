After rare breast cancer diagnosis, Chesapeake woman wants to help others

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women throughout the country and since 2021, rates are rising in younger people, according to the American Cancer Society. However, the ACS reports there's good news too: breast cancer deaths are down since the high mark in 1989.

One person in Hampton Roads who has had a breast cancer diagnosis is Kimberly Jackson in Chesapeake. She's sharing her story this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jackson walked News 3 through her mental health agency, United Community Solutions in Chesapeake, where she helps others. She said she's gained a new perspective on that mission since she's been on a journey of her own. It started roughly two years ago when she noticed a problem with the skin on her breast.

"It mimicked eczema," explained Jackson.

She visited a series of doctors, including those who checked for breast cancer.

"I had every screening that you could, you know. I had a mammogram, I had an ultrasound, everything was negative," explained Jackson.

Still her skin wasn't healing. She said that was a red flag.

"I learned from another nurse to ask for a biopsy. And so, yeah, we did a biopsy and that's when we found out," said Jackson.

It was breast cancer — a rare form called Paget's Disease of the Breast that affects the skin of the nipple. The National Cancer Institute says Paget's Disease makes up just one to four percent of all breast cancer cases and can be found in women and men.

"I thought that cancer was like lumps and so I had a sense of false security, I feel like, in my mind," said Jackson. "I was in shock, because I really didn't think that it would be breast cancer."

Diagnosed in May, Kimberly went through more than 30 rounds of radiation before she rang the bell earlier this month — marking her final treatment and a new beginning.

"I was ringing a bell for the ladies out here who are scared and, you know, don't even want to seek treatment or get screened. I ring that bell for them like I am here for you," said Jackson.

The experience, she said, has been a lesson in listening to her body.

"Even when you've been told something differently, it is okay to advocate for yourself, it is okay to go back and just ask for more," said Jackson.

And the experience has given her a greater perspective as she helps others through difficult times.

"We think about mental health, like, oh you have to be affected in these other ways, but no you can actually grieve your body. And I had to do that. So I would say the takeaway is that it's okay to have anxiety, it's okay to have depression, it's okay to grieve, but also remembering that you can come out of it," said Jackson.