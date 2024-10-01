Attempted kidnapping of a Chesapeake student a misunderstanding due to 'language barrier'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools reported Monday afternoon that a driver of a white suburban approached a girl on the bus stop, claiming to be a representative of the school system.

Turns out it was just a big misunderstanding.

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office reported late Monday evening that driver of the vehicle was a neighbor of the girl and her family, alerting her the bus had already passed.

The driver then explained the girl would need a ride to school, but due to a language barrier there was a miscommunication between the child’s mother and the driver.

The child's mother told Chesapeake schools that she saw the vehicle and approached the driver asking for identification. The driver then drove off, prompting the investigation.

CSO said that no charges will be filed and its unclear if the sheriff's office will continue to monitor the bus stop following the investigation's conclusion.