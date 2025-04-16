Bear Sightings in Chesapeake: Residents on Alert After Multiple Incidents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake, VA – Residents in Chesapeake are saying bear sightings have become increasingly common in recent weeks. Susan Lucarelli, a local homeowner, reported witnessing a bear from her kitchen window, describing the moment as both beautiful and terrifying.

“At first, it’s exciting to see a bear,” Lucarelli said. “But then reality sinks in—my grandchildren go to bed with teddy bears, and this is definitely not a teddy bear.”

Lucarelli has seen bears in her backyard three times over the last month. Following the latest sighting, she found her bird feeder knocked over.

“This is bird feeder number two,” she explained. “The one over here was destroyed. He came back a couple of nights ago, and this one’s down too, so he’s returned.”

The damage to her bird feeder was significant, leading Lucarelli to believe the bear was quite strong. “We can’t lift this out of the dirt, so my husband is going to have to saw this. It’s not aluminum; it is pure metal steel,” she said.

The destruction extends beyond bird feeders. Lucarelli also showed a damaged screen door, stating that while the bear did not enter their home, it caused substantial issues in her yard. “I'm pretty sure he scaled this large tree,” she added.

Just a few doors down, another neighbor's fence also suffered damage, with reports confirming a bear sighting in the area.

Lucarelli expressed her concern for the safety of her neighborhood. “I’m an animal lover, so it concerns me why an animal would be here so close to a neighborhood and homes,” she stated.

According to Pete Acker with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this time of year is when bears are most likely to be seen in communities, especially near the Great Dismal Swamp, a main source of the black bear population in the area.

“Bears are coming out of their winter dens and are very hungry,” Acker explained. “They haven’t eaten much all winter, and food sources are becoming accessible.”

Acker reassured residents that encountering a bear in the open should not be cause for alarm, but he advised caution.

“Our recommendation is to ensure they don’t find food around your house,” Acker said. “Keep trash secured until the morning of trash day, bring in pet food, and clean out the grill thoroughly.”

As for Lucarelli, she plans to observe the bears from a safe distance and says she will avoid walking outside at night for the time being. “Not after dark—definitely not after dark!” she remarked.

If residents encounter a bear, Acker suggested not to panic. “Take a picture, put it on social media, and tell your friends about it—that's pretty neat!"

Ackers reminds citizens not to chase, run from or threaten black bears.