Bears spotted in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake neighborhoods; Be bear-y careful if you see one

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Lately, there have been a few black bear sightings across Hampton Roads

The most recent was on Tuesday when a Chesapeake woman noticed one run across the street on Eden Way and into the Salvation Army parking lot.

Over the last week, there have been three black bear sightings in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

This includes one that was seen in Greenbrier Tuesday morning.

Another bear was seen walking across this ring camera and a third was seen on Queen City Road on last Thursday.

An expert with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says the bears are just looking for food and are more afraid of us than we are of them.

Jennifer Woods came across a bear while driving to work Tuesday morning.

"I sat there for a good 30 to 40 seconds with my mouth hanging open because I couldn't believe what I was seeing," said Woods. "You know you just don't expect to see a bear running across the street in Greenbrier."

If you happen to see one, experts are advising people not to chase, corner or bother them. Safely back away and maybe snap a quick photo from a distance if you desire. You can also lock your garbage to prevent these animals from going into your trash.