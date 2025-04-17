Watch Now
Body found in Chesapeake pond identified as missing 38-year-old man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The body recovered from the Chesapeake pond on Sunday was identified to be a man who was reported missing a day prior, according to police.

Police confirmed that Sean Stogsdill, 38, was the body found in the pond behind the Kroger grocery store near Battlefield Boulevard North and I-64.

Just after 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area of Woodlake and Sentinel Drives for a body found in a pond.

Police say the details on Stogsdill's death are still pending.

Check back with News 3 for updates when more information becomes availalble.

