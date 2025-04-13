Body found in pond near Chesapeake shopping center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a body of water behind a shopping center in Chesapeake.

Just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Woodlake and Sentinel Drives for a body found in a pond.

This is behind the Kroger grocery store near Battlefield Boulevard North and I-64.

Authorities did not provide any details on how long the body had been there.

Police said the scene is active. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.