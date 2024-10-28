Buffalow Family and Friends Food Pantry temporarily closes due to low supplies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Buffalow Friends and Family food pantry in the South Norfolk area has closed temporarily.

The organization wrote in a post on Facebook that they will be closed for more than a week due to low supplies.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that we will be closed today until November 4, 2024," the post reads. "This is a necessary step for us to continue serving our community with the excellence you’ve come to know over the past 15 years.”

“Normally we’ve never had to shut our doors to replenish the needs that we need… but I think we’re at a time where everybody’s suffering, so we just need the word to get out," said co-founder Nischelle Buffalow. "We’re here, we’re still trying to serve but we need the help of our community.”

Jonathan McNair, marketing director for BFF, said there is a great need for assistance.

“More people find out about Buffalow Family and Friends every day,” McNair said. “I mean it’s at least 10 or 12 times a week somebody comes in and fills out our QR code and says, ‘Hey, I just found out about you guys.’ And it’s all types of people.”

Buffalow says that Hickory Middle School recently held a cereal drive which was very helpful. She hopes more groups can also pitch in somehow.

Some of the much-needed items are:



canned yams

canned corn

green beans

jars of gravy

stuffing

paper supplies (napkins, paper towels, etc.)

McNair said they also serve the homeless, so hygiene items such as wipes and deodorant are helpful.

“To go” type items such as peanut butter crackers or kits with tuna salad and crackers can be a welcomed donation.

For more information on the services BFF provides or items they can use, click here.