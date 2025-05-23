Chesapeake Animal Services has too many kittens, seeking foster families

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Animal Services has a surplus of kittens, and with space filling up, they need people to help foster them!

The animal shelter emphasized that foster care is much better than shelter care for a kitten's development. Mainly, the shelter needs people to foster the kittens until they are two pounds, this is when they can be spayed and neutered.

Chesapeake Animal Services added that shelters all over Hampton Roads have a surplus of these furry feline friends:

WTKR Chesapeake Animal Services kitten surplus

This time last year, Chesapeake Animal Services said they took in 450 kittens under the age of eight weeks. They're already a third of the way there this year. Chesapeake Humane Society already took a couple kittens to help ease the burden for the shelter's staff.

Some of the kittens at the Chesapeake animal shelter are as young as 2-3 days old, some are over a month old. It would be ideal for the kittens to be fostered when they are between 3-8 weeks old.

Chesapeake Animal Services says most of these kittens are healthy. Medicine is provided if they do fall ill, although most fosters will just have to give the kittens oral medicine or eye drops.