Chesapeake childcare caregivers learn how to respond in active shooter scenarios

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the event of an emergency, childcare workers and teachers will always have to have a plan, which is why the Institute For Childhood Preparedness in partnership with Child Care Aware of Virginia hosted a workshop in Hampton Roads this weekend.

Hosts of the workshop organized an event on Saturday to make sure caregivers are prepared when it comes to safety.

Andy Roszak says he's hosted these active shooter and emergency workshops for early childhood providers for the last decade.

As a former first responder and a father himself--he says safety techniques are always evolving.

"Unfortunately, we do need to put some work into this topic and that work requires continual evaluation because our environments are changing our threats are changing our situations are changing," explained Roszak.

Deborah Johnson is a child caregiver for Providence Preschool in Virginia Beach. She says the country has seen some senseless gun violence geared towards children.

"It's sad hearing about shootings in schools i have no idea how someone can do that," said Johnson.

Sharon Howell with Childcare Aware of Virginia, an organization that works will childcare centers, students, and parents across the state.

In recent years, she says facilities have had to up their security.

"We can't leave our doors unlocked. When I used to be a director our center doors were open for anyone to come in but now you have to have a lock-down because people just walk in and you never know what's on their mind," said Howell.

The title of a caregiver comes with the responsibility of multiple lives, many of which might be under the age of five when an emergency strikes.

Roszak says caregivers must stay focused and even fake it until they make it if they have to.

"If they are not prepared if they are crying if they are scared or showing that emotion, sadly those kids are going to mirror that emotion," said Roszak.

On Saturday morning, the workshop covered topics from emergency preparedness, to active shooter scenarios, and de-escalation techniques, including how to spot a threat early on.

"It's much easier to sit here in a room with people and talk about these things in a calm environment than to try and make these decisions in a very stressful situation," said Roszak.