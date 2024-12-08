Chesapeake church prepares gifts of comfort and joy for the homeless

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Instead of receiving something wrapped in red, the best gift for some people might be being wrapped in warmth.

Volunteers were as busy as elves in a workshop this weekend at New Mount Olive Baptist Church as they repaired special packages to be delivered to the homeless in Hampton Roads.

Approximately 600 items will be passed out in downtown Norfolk next weekend to men women and children.

A collection that started in early October through the church's 'Keep Me Warm' campaign according to Pastor Johnathan Foster

"We get so many requests throughout the year for people who perhaps need rental assistance and we can't of course as an entity give everybody rental assistance," explained Pastor Foster. "We started thinking about a way that we could reach out and help people who might be in trouble,"

In each bag given out, community members will get a shirt, socks, sweatshirt, and a gift card for a free meal.

Amata Griffin, a member of the church, says homelessness is a topic that she is all too familiar with—at one time, she had 3 kids spending cold winter nights in a car.

"I had a little Mini Cooper I have a son who is 6'3, a middle son and an eight-year-old," explained Griffin. "You can imagine all of us in a little Mini Cooper wrapped up in blankets in different parking lots throughout the city just hoping to be safe hoping no one knocks on our window and tells us we have to move,"

Griffin says it was through the church she received the help she needed. Today she lives a very different life than she did one year ago, thanks to the kindness of the church

When we sat down with her, we asked what could be the greatest gift for a homeless person.

She told us it's the gift of warmth

"To have a clean pair of fresh socks to put on your feet if they may be wet from you walking all night, a scarf, a hat, a gift card for a hot chocolate it goes a long way," said Griffin.

Next week, the church will be distributing these gifts of comfort and joy.

Pastor Foster says he hopes this little act of kindness makes members of the community feel merry and bright.

"I hope it brings a sense that somebody is thinking about them," said Foster.