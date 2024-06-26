Chesapeake City Council approves $61 million for a new elementary school

CHESAPEAKE, Va — A combination of fifty portable classrooms are used by four Chesapeake elementary schools throughout the year, but as the population grows those classrooms get smaller.

Steven Ipock has a nine-year-old at Deep Creek Center Elementary School. He says he's never been too fond of this kind of classroom.

Watch: School zone speed cameras now active for summer classes in Chesapeake

Slow down! School zone speed cameras now active for summer classes in Chesapeake

"I don't think those trailers are reinforced those doors are maybe like aluminum or some wood so anybody could get in," said Ipock.

He also feels they're not very resistant to bad weather.

"Then when it comes to some kind of storm or something eventually it can leak and mold can grow in them as well too," explained Ipock.

Watch: Scannable IDs, weapon detectors highlight a few of the security changes in Chesapeake Public Schools

Scannable IDs and weapon detectors highlight a few of the security changes in Chesapeake Public Schools

On Tuesday, Chesapeake City Council approved a large sum of money for the New Elementary School Project.

More than sixty-one million dollars will build a new elementary school at the Culpepper Landing site in the Deep Creek Camelot section of Chesapeake.

Unfortunately, the estimated completion date is June 2034.

Watch: Chesapeake middle school students to compete in an international robotics competition

Chesapeake middle school students to compete in a robotics competition

Even though Ipock won't get to see his 9-year-old go to the new school, he thinks it's for the best especially because the school district has the space.

"There is actually quite a bit of land around so instead of building trailers they should build more schools," said Ipock.