Chesapeake considers real estate tax increase to fund public safety

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Council is evaluating a proposed 2-cent increase in the real estate tax as part of the city manager's budget plan aimed at enhancing public safety services. If approved, additional revenue generated from this tax increase would be allocated to programs and resources designed to improve public safety.

Residents have expressed mixed feelings regarding the potential tax hike. Claudette Altman, a local resident, voiced her concerns, stating, “Whenever I hear the word ‘increase,’ I’m not happy. I think most people share that sentiment.”

Another resident, Dan Lewis, who has lived in Chesapeake his entire life, reflected on the rising property values and taxes he has faced.

“It’s ridiculous what they’re doing,” he said. “I thought with my house being valued more over the last four years, the tax rate might go down, yet here it is going up."

Lewis noted that his property taxes have risen significantly over recent years, stating, “My home’s value has increased by $25,000 each of the past few years, and then last year it jumped another $16,000, totaling roughly $80,000 in value increases.”

If the tax increase is approved, the city says the additional funds will cover critical needs, including health screenings for firefighters, equipment replacement for police and firefighters, hiring for unfilled positions, and repairs to fire station facilities and vehicles.

For property owners, the financial impact of this potential tax increase is a pressing concern. For example, a homeowner with a property valued at $400,000 currently pays approximately $4,040 in taxes. Under the proposed increase, that amount would rise by about $80 annually.

Altman shared her hesitations about increased taxes, especially as a retiree.

“It’s challenging to manage these tax payments,” she said. “We often question where our money goes.”

However, she added that she is supportive of the tax increase if it is directed toward safety initiatives, stating, "If we can see transparency regarding how the tax money is utilized, that certainly informs our decision.”

While the proposal is still under consideration and has not yet been voted on, the city manager is set to present the budget—including the potential real estate tax increase—on Wednesday. A public hearing regarding the tax rate will take place on April 8.

