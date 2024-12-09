Watch Now
Chesapeake deputies, police officers accompany kids on holiday shopping spree

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Imagine being a kid at Christmas time and having $200 to spend in a store.

That exact scenario happened this weekend in Chesapeake, where a charity bonded the city's youngest with local law enforcement.

On Sunday, the Chesapeake Fraternal Order of Police hosted its 28th annual 'Shop With a Cop' event.

Donations from many businesses around the city pitched in to provide 20 Chesapeake children with a shopping spree, accompanied by law enforcement officers.

This weekend, the kids shopped till they dropped at the Chesapeake Walmart, throwing everything from clothes to toys in a cart for themselves or gifts for their loved ones for Christmas.

On Sunday, News 3 spoke with eight-year-old Carissa Burks who told us how the trip went.

"It was amazing," said Burks. "It was the best day of my life and my favorite part was looking through the toy aisle,"

The Fraternal Order of Police comprises local police and sheriff's deputies from Chesapeake.

The organization aims to bring together the community and law enforcement.

