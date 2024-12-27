Chesapeake deputy arrested, facing charges, for smuggling contrabands in jail

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake deputy was arrested Friday after an investigation discovered illegal substances were brought into the jail by a deputy sheriff.

De’Mon Borders, 26, is facing felony charges of delivery of drugs, firearms, explosives, etc. to prisoners or committed persons.

“I take this offense very seriously,” said Sheriff Dave Rosado. “The smuggling of contraband into this facility goes against everything we stand for as law enforcement officers and is a betrayal of the effort our staff members exert every day to keep offenders safe and the facility secure.”

Borders was hired by the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office in July 2023 and is being held in the Chesapeake Correctional Center on a $1,000 secured bond.