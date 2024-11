CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police responded to a report around 11:28 Thursday morning in which a single-vehicle accident occurred between the intersection of Bruce Road and Peppercorn Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the driver, an adult male, "veered off the road and struck a tree" and he was declared dead on the scene.

Police say the cause of the accident is unknown and there's no indication of foul play. The accident remains under investigation.