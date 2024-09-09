Chesapeake Fire Department to receive $4.4 million grant to hire more firefighters

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake was awarded a $4.4 million grant to hire more firefighters, Congressman Bobby Scott announced Friday.

The grant was awarded from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, which is run by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Both federal agencies aim to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help increase and maintain the amount of trained front-line personnel.

“Firefighters and other emergency personnel are essential to keeping our communities safe,” said Congressman Scott.

Earlier this year, News 3 reported on new vacancies at the Chesapeake Fire Department due to recent retirements.

“This grant funding to the City of Chesapeake will ensure their fire department is properly staffed and they can quickly and efficiently respond to any emergencies. This will improve outcomes for residents and maintain safety in our neighborhoods,” Congressman Scott added.

Congressman Scott wrote a letter in support of the city's application for this grant. A copy of the letter can be found by clicking here.

You can learn more about SAFER program by clicking here.