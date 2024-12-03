Chesapeake fire officials share fire prevention tips during the winter season

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the U.S., half of reported home fires caused by heating equipment happen in December, January and February, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says they get a lot of calls around this time of year. They shared some tips on how to prevent fires in your home during the winter months.

They advise people to check an item that's a staple in many households when temperatures start to drop: space heaters.

"Typically, space heaters are safe if they are used correctly, but they do start fires every year," said Capt. Steven Bradley.

Captain Bradley says there are up-to-date space heaters that have tipping technology, which can help prevent fires.

The fire department also says checking your detectors is critical—something an expert can attest to.

"It's a silent death. People die from carbon monoxide every year because they don't get their units checked. It's a silent odor. You can't smell it or detect it," shared Walter Vickhouse, Lead Service Tech with Cutting Edge Heating and Cooling.

This time of year is when Vickhouse shares they get the most calls for carbon monoxide. It's something they take seriously.

"We had a lady that lived in Virginia Beach that had carbon monoxide poisoning. She had two dogs pass away from it. It disabled her for the rest of her life," he said.

Experts say you should have detectors in your home and near your attached garage.

There are several to different kinds to purchase, but fire officials say the important thing is to make sure you have one that's working and in your home.

The fire department says you should also check your chimneys and fire places to ensure they're cleaned out and have a shield in front of them. They added that you should use seasoned dry wood, have good air flow, and have it inspected once a year.

A few reminders to keep in mind this winter:

