Chesapeake former teacher and youth minister charged with child porn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake have charged a former math teacher and youth minister with soliciting child pornography and facilitating offenses involving children.

Daniel Brian Fleming was formerly employed at a private school in Chesapeake and involved at a local church, according to police.

Officers said they learned in January of 2024 that Fleming was involved in criminal activity involving children.

Police asked anyone with information regarding this case to call (757) 382-6251, or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up.