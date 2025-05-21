Chesapeake leaders propose enhancements for Indian River Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake city officials are exploring improvements to Indian River Road to enhance business development and pedestrian safety. This week, community feedback played a crucial role in shaping the Indian River Design Guidelines, which focus on revitalizing commercial spaces along South Military Highway, the Providence Road area, and Indian River Road.

Jimmy McNamara, planning director for the City of Chesapeake, announced that the design guidelines were approved by the City Council in a 7-1 vote. He explained the guidelines' implications for local businesses and urban design.

"If someone were to propose a new business along this corridor, we would provide guidance on building placement in relation to the streets," McNamara said. "This includes pushing buildings forward, placing parking behind them, and determining landscaping for both the public right-of-way and the site itself. We also prioritize pedestrian amenities, such as sidewalks, benches, and bus stops."

Additionally, the city is looking to enhance pedestrian and bicycle access along Indian River Road. This comprehensive initiative aims to create a vibrant and safer environment for both businesses and residents.