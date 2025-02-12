Chesapeake library holds movie night to celebrate Black History Month

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Major Hillard Library in Chesapeake will hold a special movie night to celebrate Black History Month this Saturday.

The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. and snacks will be provided for the children.

The movie featured will be Soul, an animated movie featuring a Black middle-school band teacher, Joe Gardner, who ends up in "The Great Before."

While in The Great Before, Gardener teams up with Soul 22 to discover life’s purpose and what makes them truly you.

The is the second screening the library held this month, as they held a screening of The Wiz Feb. 1.