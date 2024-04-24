Chesapeake man convicted of felony child sex abuse, faces life sentence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Chesapeake said Jose Alvarado Galdamez Escobar, 50, of Chesapeake, was convicted of felony child sex abuse on Wednesday.

Escobar was convicted of eight felonies related to the sexual abuse of his former girlfriend's child, the Commonwealth's Attorney said.

His felonies included multiple counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent liberties by a custodian, The Commonwealth's Attorney said.

The crimes occurred between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2014, in the South Norfolk section of the city. Escobar will face a sentencing hearing on September 9, 2024.

His crimes carry a minimum mandatory sentence of 2 life sentences. The maximum penalty he may face is two life sentences plus seventy-five years in prison.