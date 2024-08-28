Chesapeake man gets 23 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced Monday to 22 years and 11 months in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in November 2022, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney Matt Hammel.

Anthony L. Johnson, 63, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 17 years and one month suspended, the commonwealth's attorney said.

Johnson and the victim, Valarie McElroy, were previously in a romantic relationship, but he continued to pursued her after they broke up.

After family and friends repeatedly failed to reach her, Chesapeake Police were called to do a welfare check.

Officers found the McElroy dead in her apartment from multiple stab wounds, according to the commonwealth's attorney. Johnson was also found in another room unconscious with several apparent self-inflicted stab wounds.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 to provide resources and suppor